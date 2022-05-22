Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NiSource worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

