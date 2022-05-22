Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 8,490 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $141.79. 7,786,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,071. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.