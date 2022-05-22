Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 158,440 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 158,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 132,794 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.67. 35,410,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,612,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

