Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,494,000 after buying an additional 80,223 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $3,928,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,755. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $189.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

