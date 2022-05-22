Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 2,260 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.43. 5,109,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,483. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $547.00 and a 200 day moving average of $533.45. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

