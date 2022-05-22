NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NiSource by 50.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $12,115,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in NiSource by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

