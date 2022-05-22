NKN (NKN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.00 Million

NKN (NKN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. NKN has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

