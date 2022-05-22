Noked Israel Ltd Acquires 7,120 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $38.29. 23,637,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,922,168. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 166.49 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

