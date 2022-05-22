Noked Israel Ltd Boosts Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 5,404.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,267 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 4.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.16% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $3,274,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.95. 414,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.88.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

