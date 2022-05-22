Noked Israel Ltd Increases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 0.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 216,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,217,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,217,400. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

