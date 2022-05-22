Noked Israel Ltd Purchases 123,800 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 435.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises 1.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 16,625,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,374,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

