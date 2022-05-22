nOS Price Reaches $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, nOS has traded flat against the dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.45 or 0.12743996 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 465.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00480960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000254 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

