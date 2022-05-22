Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.71.

Get Nova alerts:

Shares of NVMI opened at $98.65 on Friday. Nova has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nova by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nova by 565.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nova by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nova by 554.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nova by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.