NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.29. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
