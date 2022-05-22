NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.29. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

