NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,135 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $276,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

NVDA stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.94. The stock had a trading volume of 73,736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,874,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $148.69 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

