NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,194,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30,929 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,998,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,874,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.60. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.