Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other Nymox Pharmaceutical news, Director James George Robinson bought 1,151,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

