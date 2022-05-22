O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in O-I Glass by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,627. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

