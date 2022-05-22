O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,802 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,069,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,110,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $103.84 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

