O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,186 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of AON by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AON by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AON by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

AON opened at $262.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.17. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,806. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

