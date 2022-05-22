O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 691,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $186.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.71 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

