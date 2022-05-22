O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,492 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,746,000 after purchasing an additional 176,822 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 120,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,319,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

