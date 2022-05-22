O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,664 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.