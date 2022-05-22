O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Boeing stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.