O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 235.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,231 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $13,015,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.00) to €49.00 ($51.04) in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

MT stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

