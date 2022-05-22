O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,004 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,654 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.20) to GBX 6,000 ($73.96) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

