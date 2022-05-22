O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Atkore worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $168,216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atkore by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 166,607 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Atkore by 227.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 146,415 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 40.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ATKR opened at $102.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

