O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 60,021 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Vodafone Group Public Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.