O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $474.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

