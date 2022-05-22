Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.35 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

