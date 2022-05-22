Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 301,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,914. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 27.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.