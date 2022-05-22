Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) will post $142.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.71 million. Office Properties Income Trust reported sales of $137.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full-year sales of $571.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.91 million to $573.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $569.56 million, with estimates ranging from $556.67 million to $582.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Office Properties Income Trust.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $992.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -178.86%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

