Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
