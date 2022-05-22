Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

