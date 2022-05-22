ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of STKS opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 52,869 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

