ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to report $6.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.44 billion. ONEOK posted sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $23.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $25.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $25.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

