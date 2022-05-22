Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $252.84 million and approximately $22.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00105650 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00303836 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

