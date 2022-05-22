Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $239.20 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $239.20 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00100497 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00310607 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

