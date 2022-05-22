Open Governance Token Price Reaches $0.0157 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $56,997.96 and $14,504.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,467.88 or 0.99966559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002220 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

