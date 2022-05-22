Open Platform One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,469.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $599,444.12 and $2,469.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

