OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

OPK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 2,860,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,929. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,874,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

