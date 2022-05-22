Options Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. Boeing comprises 3.6% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,783,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,372,675. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average of $192.49. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

