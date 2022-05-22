Options Solutions LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. 62,379,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,599,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

