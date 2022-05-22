Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,324,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 179,964 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,376,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

