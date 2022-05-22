OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 635,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 337,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.26.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.