O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $28.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $572.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,296. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $674.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

