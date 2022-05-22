Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires 52,072 Shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,072 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.83% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PICC remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.25.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

