Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 83,100 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,648,000. Aspen Technology comprises 0.5% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after buying an additional 791,211 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 750,829 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,556,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,817,000 after buying an additional 148,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $7.01 on Friday, reaching $194.01. 503,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,764. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $194.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

