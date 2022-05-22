Oribel Capital Management LP Boosts Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,576 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 2.83% of New Vista Acquisition worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter worth $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVSA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,972. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

