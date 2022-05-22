Oribel Capital Management LP Buys 14,391 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 159,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,135. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.70 and its 200-day moving average is $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.18.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

