Oribel Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 70,300 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,000. CDW accounts for about 0.5% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of CDW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,711,000 after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.20. The stock had a trading volume of 749,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.20. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $155.39 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

